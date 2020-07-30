SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Santa Clara County leaders said Wednesday the Latinx community make up half of the COVID-19 cases in the region.

“They’re usually front line workers from my understanding, they’re just exposed to so much more,” said San Jose resident James Nichols.

He’s right. Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, who is leading the county’s test task force, said it’s what may be driving up the numbers.

“We see more Latinos that are working in the frontline, and because of that, because of their work and helping us and serving, they put themselves at higher risk,” Fenstersheib said.

“We’re looking at ways that communities of color are impacted in disproportionate and in significant ways,” said Santa Clara County Office of LGBTQ Affairs Director Maribel Martinez.

Dana Parker’s shop, D’Anna’s Flower & Gifts, is in one of the hardest hit zip codes of the county — 95125.

“We tell everybody they must wear a mask,” Parker said.

The county’s numbers have increased daily, and leaders are tracking which communities that have been impacted hardest.

As of Wednesday, Santa Clara County reported 9,612 confirmed coronavirus cases and 188 deaths.

“Just basically, hope for the best and just pray that things will let up,” said Parker’s assistant Laury Robriosa. “Just do our part and everyone else’s part and that we’re all in this together.”

While Parker’s shop in zip code has been identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, county leaders said that east San Jose and Gilroy have been impacted more than any other area in the county.

Fenstersheib also said people 35 and under make up half of the county’s cases.