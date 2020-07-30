SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed that multiple officers were injured over the weekend when responding to a call about a stabbing in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Thursday morning, the SFPD Park Station Twitter account posted about the incident that happened on Saturday, July 25.

The post didn’t offer much in the way of details, but stated that officers from the station located near the northeastern corner of Golden Gate Park at 1899 Waller Street responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Waller and Clayton on Saturday.

While no information was provided about the stabbing suspect or victim or the circumstances of the incident, the post said that as officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, a police sergeant from the station was stabbed in the face.

On 07/25 Park officers responded to a stabbing at Waller/Clayton. While attmp to apprehend the suspect, the suspect stabbed a Park Station sergeant in the face. Two other officers were injured while taking the suspect into custody. The sergeant’s injuries required 8 stitches. — SFPD Park Station (@SFPDPark) July 30, 2020

The post said that the sergeant required eight stitches for the stabbing injury. Two other officers were also injured during the arrest of the suspect. Police did not offer any details about the nature of those injuries.

When contacted, an officer at the Park Station did not have any further information regarding the injuries to the officers during the arrest.

The suspect in the Haight-Ashbury stabbing incident will likely be facing multiple charges in connection with their crimes.