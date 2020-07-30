COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Interstate 980, Oakland news, traffic

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police activity in the vicinity of the 12th Street overpass above Interstate 980 in Oakland caused a traffic backup in both directions of the freeway for over two hours Thursday evening.

Preliminary reports indicated that a person was seen on the overpass and that police crisis negotiators were dispatched around 5 p.m.

Traffic alerts for both directions of I-980 were issued around 7 p.m. and an all-clear was sent at 9 p.m.

Will be expanded.

Comments