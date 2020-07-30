BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A suspicious early morning fire set in a trash bin outside a Berkeley church, charring the wall of the building before it was extinguished, was under investigation Thursday by Berkeley police and fire officials.

Authorities said police and fire personnel responded to calls of a fire at The Way Christian Center, located in the 1300 block of University Way, at 12:43 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect set a plastic trash bin on fire in the rear parking lot of the building. According to the witness, the suspect was seen standing over the fire and then walking away eastbound on University Ave.

Pastor Michael McBride, who leads the LIVE FREE gun violence prevention campaign and who co-founded the Black Church PAC, said he received an early morning call from one of his ministers informing him of the fire.

McBride, who complained of not receiving a call from police, said the church had just hung a Black Lives Matter banner on the outside of the building just hours before the fire.

“For decades church fires were used as a means of terrorizing Black clergy and the Black community. I guess in Berkeley, it’s not something worthy of special attention by law enforcement officials,” McBride said in a statement. “Regardless of the intentions of the suspect, we will not be silenced or intimidated. Were it not for an alert and courageous neighbor, my entire church could have been burned to the ground.”

Police have released a description of the suspect as an unknown race/age person (possibly male), wearing a tan poncho/jacket with reflective material. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not find the suspect.

If anyone has any information about this arson, please call BPD’s Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.