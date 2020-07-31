Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) – The Fremont Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned structure at 270 Washington Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters had to force entry into the boarded-up structure they believe used to be a small office space. The structure, which was slated for demolition before the fire, was not structurally damaged and the fire was extinguished in about 15 to 20 minutes, according to the Fremont Fire Department.
There was evidence of occupancy, but there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
