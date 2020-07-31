SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The owners of two San Francisco restaurants closed their establishments temporarily due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.

Nicole Krasinski and Stuart Brioza, owners of the Michelin-starred State Bird Provisions and its neighbor, The Progress, announced on social media Thursday that they shut down their eateries again. The restaurants had been providing take out orders and limited outdoor service since May.

In their announcement, the owners said that “When State Bird Provisions and The Progress first reopened, your safety and the safety of our team was our greatest priority.”

“This is truly a sign of our times and we appreciate your understanding and support in advance. We are taking these proactive measures out of an abundance of caution for our team, our guests and our community,” the statement read.

Krasinski and Brioza, both chefs from the South Bay, opened the 60-seat State Bird Provisions at 1529 Fillmore Street in 2012, receiving effusive praise for their small-plate take on California cuisine. That same year, it received the James Beard Foundation award for Best New Restaurant. They opened the Progress next door two years later. That same year, State Bird Provisions earned its first Michelin star.

After making their announcement, the two owners/chefs told SF Gate (who broke the story) that they planned to use the closure “to have our entire team tested so we can reopen with confidence that everyone is safe & healthy.” They did not provide a date for reopening.