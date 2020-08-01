TWENTYNINE PALMS (CBS SF) — A Walnut Creek woman has been missing since mid-June after she traveled to Southern California on a visit to Joshua Tree National Park.
Erika Ashley Lloyd was last seen leaving her Walnut Creek home on June 14. Family members told KESQ-TV that Lloyd was growing restless during the pandemic lockdown, had lost her source of income and was planning to camp in the park.
They told the station they last spoke to Lloyd on June 16. On that same day the car she was driving was found near Twentynine Palms by California Highway Patrol officers.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Office at (760) 366-4175.
WEBLINK: Family Searching for Answers in Erika Lloyd Disappearance (KESQ-TV Palm Springs)
You must log in to post a comment.