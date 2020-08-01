HAYWARD (CBS SF) — BART passengers traveling between Bayfair and South Hayward stations in the East Bay this weekend will need to transfer to a free bus due to a track replacement project.
The BART Twitter account posted about the construction earlier this week.
This weekend, Aug 1-2, BART will be closing trackway between Bay Fair and South Hayward for a major track replacement project near Hayward Station.
Free bus will connect Bay Fair & South Hayward. Please plan add'l traveling time. This is the first of 5 planned shutdown weekends pic.twitter.com/auAFSGQ3kA
— SFBART (@SFBART) July 30, 2020
Passengers who need to use the bus bridge should add 20 to 40 minutes on Saturday and Sunday to their trip time, according to BART.
This weekend is the first of five planned shutdown weekends for the track upgrades over the next few months. The other dates will be Aug. 22-23, Sept. 5-7 (Labor Day weekend), Sept. 19-20, and Oct. 3-4.
The track replacement work is funded by Measure RR, a $3.5 billion bond measure that voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco counties
approved in 2016 to rebuild BART.
