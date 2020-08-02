LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire erupted Sunday afternoon in a rural, heavily wooded area on the Lake County-Colusa County border, quickly growing to more than 200 acres and forcing local residents to evacuate their homes.
The Sites Fire began after 4:15 p.m. Sunday and fueled by gusty winds began to quickly spread. Calfire dispatched crews to the area to battle the blaze.
First hour timelapse #SitesFire thru @AlertWildfire #cawx #wildfire pic.twitter.com/1BKsz7ugrp
— craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) August 3, 2020
At least 10 Cal Fire engines from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and air support tankers were battling the blaze. Video on social media showed a massive wall of flames rolling through the rural countryside.
@CAL_FIRE #SitesFire pic.twitter.com/18i3hW9WLb
— Michael Grinich (@grinich) August 3, 2020
#SitesFire doubled in size already. WINDY IN Lake County near Clearlake hills so bad over there. #Powerlines are down as per scanner for fire crews responding.
— Harriette Sucher (@HarrietteSucher) August 3, 2020
Tinder-dry vegetation from the local drought conditions was fueling the flames. Cal Fire officials said the blaze had a “dangerous rate of spread.”
Local authorities have ordered residents from home in an area stetching from 3308 Sites Lodoga Rd. and Squaw Creek Rd. in Colusa County.
#SitesFire – Update – Mandatory Evacuations. pic.twitter.com/33T92seX5S
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 3, 2020
