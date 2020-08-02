COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire erupted Sunday afternoon in a rural, heavily wooded area on the Lake County-Colusa County border, quickly growing to more than 200 acres and forcing local residents to evacuate their homes.

The Sites Fire began after 4:15 p.m. Sunday and fueled by gusty winds began to quickly spread. Calfire dispatched crews to the area to battle the blaze.

At least 10 Cal Fire engines from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and air support tankers were battling the blaze. Video on social media showed a massive wall of flames rolling through the rural countryside.

Tinder-dry vegetation from the local drought conditions was fueling the flames. Cal Fire officials said the blaze had a “dangerous rate of spread.”

Local authorities have ordered residents from home in an area stetching from 3308 Sites Lodoga Rd. and Squaw Creek Rd. in Colusa County.

