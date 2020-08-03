LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A big rig toppled over on Highway 580 Monday, dumping hundreds of pounds of grain across three lanes of the freeway, slowing eastbound traffic to a mere trickle.

The accident just west of the Grant Line Road exit in the Altamont pass took place around 6:30 a.m. The California Highway Patrol, a medical crew, firefighters and Caltrans have all responded to the scene.

This morning, ACFD is at a non-injury Traffic collision at East Bound 580, just West of Grantline in the Altamont. The big rig is blocking the number of 2-4 lanes. The number 1 lane is currently open for traffic, and crews are waiting on 2 heavy wreckers to clear the scene pic.twitter.com/MZabyfEwiU — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 3, 2020

Fortunately, the crash took place in the opposite direction of the morning commute still traffic was backed up for miles on the busy stretch of freeway connecting Tracy to the East Bay.

The No. 2-3-4 lanes were all blocked and heavy duty tow trucks have been requested.

No injuries have been reported and the crash remained under investigation.

As of 11:11 a.m., the right and center lanes remained closed, according to authorities.

ONGOING: Overtuned Tractor Trailer Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound I -580 West of Grant Line Rd in Alameda County. Right and Center Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 3, 2020

A Sig-Alert has been issued for eastbound 580 with no ETA as to when the lanes will reopen. The CHP was advising drivers to seek alternate routes.