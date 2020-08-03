COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill Russell, College sports, Diversity, Social Justice, West Coast Conference

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF / AP) — The West Coast Conference is implementing a new rule aimed at increasing diversity in hiring for key positions.

The conference announced Monday the adoption of the “Russell Rule” named after former University of San Francisco and Boston Celtics star Bill Russell.

Hall of Fame basketball player Bill Russell speaks with commentator Jim Barnett on March 26, 2013 at McClymonds High School in Oakland. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The rule requires each school in the conference to include a member of a traditionally underrepresented community in the pool of final candidates for every athletic director, senior administrator, head coach and full-time assistant coach position in the athletic department.

Russell praised Commissioner Gloria Nevarez for adopting the rule and said he hopes other conferences will follow the lead of the WCC.

“We need to be intentional if we’re going to make real change for people of color in leadership positions in college athletics,” he said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments