SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An accident involving a boat that fell off a trailer on northbound U.S. 101 near the Hellyer Avenue exit was cleared after closing the two right lanes for nearly two hours, according to authorities.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the crash just before 2:30 p.m.

Traffic Collision on Northbound US-101 South of Hellyer Ave in San Jose. Right Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 3, 2020

CHP reported that there was a severe traffic alert after a traffic collision on northbound US-101 south of Hellyer Avenue in San Jose.

KCBS Traffic later reported that the accident involved a boat that fell off a trailer and landed on its side. The two right lanes were blocked as well as the Hellyer Avenue offramp.

#SanJose — Traffic continues to back up on northbound #Highway101 at Hellyer because of an accident involving a boat that fell off a trailer and landed on its side. The two right lanes are blocked as well as the Hellyer offramp. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/cbXqNUEiYH — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 3, 2020

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area as the accident was cleared. The 511.org Twitter account posted that all lanes were reopened by 4:16 p.m.