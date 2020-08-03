SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) — As some students returned to distance learning Monday, the state released new guidance for youth sports and the process for elementary schools to resume in-person learning.

For youth sports, the state is allowing some sports and physical education when physical distancing of six feet can be maintained and a “stable cohort of participants,” like a class, stay together. Officials are also advising that activities should take place outside as much as possible.

Tournaments, sporting events and competitions are not permitted at the time, the state said. Additionally, sports that cannot maintain appropriate distancing or cohorting are only permitted to do conditioning and training that focuses on skill-building at this time. Teams are also advised to avoid sharing equipment.

The majority of schools in California will be conducting distance learning in the coming weeks after Gov. Newsom announced schools in counties that have been on the County Data Monitoring list within the past 14 days may only do distance learning. The state is allowing elementary schools that fall in that category to apply for a waiver that would allow in-person learning.

Guidance released Monday details that waiver process, which allows a district superintendent, private school principal, or executive director of a charter school to apply. The waiver is only available for TK through sixth grade, even if a school includes additional grades.

As part of the application, schools must prove they have consulted with parent, labor and community organziations as well as published reopening plans to the school’s website.

