WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers to more than 100.

In the latest recall, the maker of Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer is recalling the product, imported from Mexico, after the FDA found a sample to be contaminated with methanol, according to a notice published Sunday by the agency.

The recalled product bears a red logo with the word “Jaloma” written in white letters, and was distributed throughout the U.S., according to the manufacturer, Laboratorios Jaloma. Consumers who purchased the product should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

The FDA in June started warning consumers that some brands of sanitizer, mostly manufactured in Mexico, were contaminated with methanol. Better known as wood alcohol, the substance can be harmful if absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed, with children especially vulnerable. (See full list below.)

Demand for hand sanitizer has spiked due to the coronavirus pandemic, as public health officials encourage frequent hand-washing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol if soap and water are not available.

“Methanol is an acutely toxic substance,” William Banner, an Oklahoma pediatrician and board president of the American Association of Poison Control Centers, recently told CBS MoneyWatch. Unlike some substances that require sustained exposure to cause serious harm, wood alcohol has a long history of severe toxicity that led to the term “blind drunk” due to potential damage to the optic nerve, he added.

The FDA in recent weeks has issued frequent reminders urging consumers to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing one’s nose.

Additionally, the FDA reminds consumers that no drugs, including hand sanitizers — which are regulated by the FDA as over-the-counter, nonprescription drugs — are approved by the FDA to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a rundown of hand sanitizers to avoid: