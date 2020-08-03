WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers to more than 100.
In the latest recall, the maker of Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer is recalling the product, imported from Mexico, after the FDA found a sample to be contaminated with methanol, according to a notice published Sunday by the agency.
The recalled product bears a red logo with the word “Jaloma” written in white letters, and was distributed throughout the U.S., according to the manufacturer, Laboratorios Jaloma. Consumers who purchased the product should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.
The FDA in June started warning consumers that some brands of sanitizer, mostly manufactured in Mexico, were contaminated with methanol. Better known as wood alcohol, the substance can be harmful if absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed, with children especially vulnerable. (See full list below.)
Demand for hand sanitizer has spiked due to the coronavirus pandemic, as public health officials encourage frequent hand-washing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol if soap and water are not available.
“Methanol is an acutely toxic substance,” William Banner, an Oklahoma pediatrician and board president of the American Association of Poison Control Centers, recently told CBS MoneyWatch. Unlike some substances that require sustained exposure to cause serious harm, wood alcohol has a long history of severe toxicity that led to the term “blind drunk” due to potential damage to the optic nerve, he added.
The FDA in recent weeks has issued frequent reminders urging consumers to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing one’s nose.
Additionally, the FDA reminds consumers that no drugs, including hand sanitizers — which are regulated by the FDA as over-the-counter, nonprescription drugs — are approved by the FDA to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here’s a rundown of hand sanitizers to avoid:
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- Assured Aloe
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- NEXT Hand Sanitizer
- Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe
- NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
- GelBact Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer
- TriCleanz
- Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
- Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
- Andy’s Best
- Andy’s
- NeoNatural
- Plus Advanced
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
- Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Cavalry
- ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
- TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Parabola Hand Sanitizer
- Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
- Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
- Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
- Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
- DAESI Hand Sanitizer
You must log in to post a comment.