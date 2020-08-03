Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot Monday evening in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded at 7:43 p.m. to Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street after someone reported the shooting.
A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a bullet wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
