LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — After hours of battling a fast-moving wildfire in a rural area along the Lake County-Colusa County border, hundreds of firefighters were able slow the blaze’s spread by early Monday.
More than 250 firefighter were involved in the battle with the help of a fleet of air tankers including a Cal Fire’s DC-10. By early morning, the blaze had grown to 540 acres and was 40 percent contained.
“With the hard work and quick actions of personnel at the scene, crews were able to hold the fire east of Squaw Creek Inn,” Calfire said.
The wildfire erupted Sunday afternoon in the rural, heavily wooded and fanned by winds quickly grew, threatening at least 12 structures and forcing local residents to evacuate their homes.
First hour timelapse #SitesFire thru @AlertWildfire #cawx #wildfire pic.twitter.com/1BKsz7ugrp
— craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) August 3, 2020
Video on social media showed a massive wall of flames rolling through the rural countryside. The advance continued overnight.
@CAL_FIRE #SitesFire pic.twitter.com/18i3hW9WLb
— Michael Grinich (@grinich) August 3, 2020
Tinder-dry vegetation from the local drought conditions was fueling the flames. Cal Fire officials said on Sunday afternoon that the blaze had a “dangerous rate of spread.”
Local authorities have ordered residents from home in an area stetching from 3308 Sites Lodoga Rd. and Squaw Creek Rd. in Colusa County.
#SitesFire – Update – Mandatory Evacuations. pic.twitter.com/33T92seX5S
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 3, 2020
