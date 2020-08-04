SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Back To School looks a lot different this year. Most students aren’t going back to classrooms for a while.

Instead, parents are getting their kids ready to start school from home. With all 10 counties currently on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist because of a surge in new cases, no Bay Area schools will be starting with academic year with in-claas instruction.

So what do parents do now? Helping us make the adjustment, is Dr. Emily Slusser, Child and Adolescent Development Dept. Chair at San Jose State University.

Where to begin?

“Start by getting to know your child all over again,” Slusser said. “This time from the perspective of a teacher. Of course it’s helpful to start with where your child stands in school. Like what grade level they’re in and what their strengths and interests are. But more specifically it’s helpful to really take into account what they’re able to do on their own. What they can do with the support of others and what they’re not quite ready for.”

“We provide the support and structure for children to learn. Encountering and learning and meeting where they’re ready, to make sure students aren’t spinning their wheels on content they already know. We can avoid the sense of disappointment or stress that comes along learning new content.”

Supplementing the Loss of a School Environment

“As parents and in this new role as educators at home, it’s important to think about what we might be missing,” said Dr. Emily Slusser, Child and Adolescent Development Dept. Chair at San Jose State University. “That’s slipping through the cracks? For example, we’ve got this structure and the schedule of a regular school day.”

“To the extent that’s possible, we can re-formulate that school structure and schedule at home and in that structure and schedule, we want to build in time that allows us to engage in social exchanges with peers.”

“As students are walking in between their classes, they are oftentimes have these informal conversations. They are talking about and processing life and real world events. Unless we have that scheduled into our opportunities in our in-home learning environments, it’s going to be a major area students will be missing. We also want them to get physical exercise of course. Not only in a structured PE setting but those breaks that students get in between classes or during their recess or lunch period. We want to build those into their in-home school environments as well.”

