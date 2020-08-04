HUMBOLDT (CBS SF) — A manhunt was underway for a kidnapping suspect who is believed to be on the run with a female victim, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, the suspect, 43-year-old George Rose allegedly forced his way into a home located in the 1600 block of Fieldbrook Road, in Fieldbrook, took several items, including a vehicle, and forced 3 residents to flee with him, according to authorities.
Deputies said Rose knew the victims.
At some point on Tuesday, Rose dropped 2 victims off in the Orleans area, but fled with 27-year-old Joy Hong in the vehicle.
The pair are traveling in a burnt orange 1999 Ford F-350 with California license plate number 5T93690.
Rose is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Hong is 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said Rose may be armed and dangerous and warn anyone who sees him not to approach, but call 911 immediately.
