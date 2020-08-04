PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with two July “window smash” burglaries at a bike shop and a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Last month on July 18, Petaluma Police issued a nixel alert regarding a break-in at the Mike’s Bike shop on the 200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North at around 9:30 p.m. on July 16.

The suspect smashed the front door window and gained accessed to the interior of the business, stealing a small amount of cash. Authorities released a pair of surveillance photos of the suspect in that crime, noting that the suspect was wearing a unique vest or jacket with an animal figure on the back.

In that alert, police noted that there was a separate commercial burglary at approximately 4:39 a.m. the following morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts on the 400 block of North McDowell Boulevard. In that burglary, a window was also smashed open to give the suspect entry and allow them to take a small amount of cash.

On Tuesday, police went public with surveillance video from Dunkin’ Donuts. Authorities said that the video confirmed suspicions that the burglar from Mike’s Bikes and Dunkin are one in the same.

Police posted the video on the department’s Instagram account and asked for help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact either Corporal Flores or Corporal Stemmer at (707)-778-4372.