RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The city of Richmond announced a partnership late last week with the company Volta Charging to place electric vehicle charging stations near the Richmond BART station parking garage at no taxpayer cost.
The charging stations are free for motorists to use and located adjacent to the BART parking garage at 1501 MacDonald Ave. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt said the partnership will help the city achieve its environmental protection goals.
“Available infrastructure is a critical factor in the shift towards electrifying transportation and we are eager to equip our community with utilities that support this shift,” Butt said.
Volta launched in 2010 and partners with businesses and real estate owners to provide electric vehicle chargers that have commercial ad space on them, allowing motorists to charge their vehicles for free.
“Volta is dedicated to making electric vehicle charging more accessible and we applaud the city of Richmond’s Transportation Services Division for taking the initiative to provide free and convenient stations to its community,” Volta founder and CEO Scott Mercer said.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.