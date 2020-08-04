REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Effective immediately, residents and businesses that do not comply with state COVID-19 health orders in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties are subject to fines after lawmakers voted unanimously in favor emergency ordinances, Tuesday afternoon.
Supervisor David Canepa introduced the law in San Mateo County, which includes face masks and other statewide measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“If you don’t wear your face mask, then you should be fined. This ordinance decriminalizes violations of the health order essentially but at the same time gives us an added tool to enforce compliance of the state’s face covering and social distancing mandates,” Canepa said.
Individuals in both counties may be fined $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $500 for additional violations.
Fines for businesses in an Mateo County range from $250 to $3,000 depending on the gravity of the health risk, prior warnings, and other circumstances.
Law enforcement and other county-appointed individuals can issue the citations. Fines and violations can be disputed.
Several other Bay Area counties have adopted similar penalties for COVID-19 health order violations, including Contra Costa, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Yolo counties.
