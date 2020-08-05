SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the death of a male subject in custody early Wednesday morning is being investigated, though the death does not appear suspicious.

The individual was found unresponsive in a single cell in County Jail #4 and, despite life-saving measures taken by medical staff, was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted about the in-custody death at around 11:15 a.m.

This morning, August 5, 2020, @SheriffSF during rounds discovered an unresponsive male housed in a single cell at County Jail #4. Jail Health Services and @SFFDPIO medics were called to and responded to the scene immediately. — SF Sheriff's Office (@SheriffSF) August 5, 2020

In accordance with protocol in an in-custody death, the Sheriff’s Office notified the Medical Examiner, San Francisco police and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office to investigate the death along with the Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation and internal affairs units.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple third-party investigations will be carried out to determine the circumstances, but noted that the preliminary investigation does not suggest the death is suspicious.

“Any time the Sheriff’s Office experiences a loss of a life in custody is a sad and difficult time,” the Twitter post from the SF Sheriff’s Office read.

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of notifying next of kin and will provide additional information as it becomes available.