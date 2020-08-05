SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Eastbound Bay Bridge traffic will be disrupted from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three nights starting Thursday to provide space for crews working to make the bridge more resilient in the event of an earthquake.
Caltrans crews will close the eastbound ramps to and from Treasure Island and two eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from First Street in San Francisco just west of the bridge to the end of the Yerba Buena Tunnel, Caltrans said.
The work is part of an ongoing effort to upgrade 96 seismic dampers on the bridge’s west span that allow it to move during an earthquake.
Detour signs will be posted. Eastbound drivers heading from San Francisco to Treasure and Yerba Buena islands can take Interstate 80 and the bridge east to Oakland and follow detour signs to make a left onto the toll plaza service road and a U-turn and re-enter the highway westbound and then take the Yerba Buena off ramp.
