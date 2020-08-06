SUNOL (CBS SF) — Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire burning on Calaveras Road in the area of Sunol Thursday afternoon that has burned approximately 57 acres, according to authorities.

The fire was first reported by Calfire at around 2:15 p.m.

Calfire tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. that the so-called Calaveras Fire had burned about 20 acres on the 8600 block of Calaveras Road in Alameda County.

#CalaverasFire [update] in the 8600 block of Calaveras Road in the Sunol area (Alameda County) is at 20 acres. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/PVQpc1Mld1 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 6, 2020

Alameda County Fire crews have responded to the fire and Calfire is providing air support.

Alameda County Fire posted on Twitter that the fire had a potential to grow to 25 acres but that the wind was favorable for firefighters.

Update on the crews working a Vegetation in Sunol. Fire is now 10-15 acres and the fire is backing uphill. Potential of 25 acres. Wind is very favorable to stop the progress soon. No evacuation orders.

WORKING VEGETATION FIRE Disp: 1614,B07,DZ17,E14,E323,E91,E94,TAC04 pic.twitter.com/4G362nLIF2 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 6, 2020

As of around 3:30 p.m., Alameda County Fire confirmed that the Calaveras Fire had grown to 30-35 acres and was approximately 10 percent contained.

Just before 5 p.m., Calfire authorities announced that the fire had grown to 57 acres and was about 40 percent contained.