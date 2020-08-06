COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SUNOL (CBS SF) — Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire burning on Calaveras Road in the area of Sunol Thursday afternoon that has burned approximately 57 acres, according to authorities.

The fire was first reported by Calfire at around 2:15 p.m.

Calfire tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. that the so-called Calaveras Fire had burned about 20 acres on the 8600 block of Calaveras Road in Alameda County.

Alameda County Fire crews have responded to the fire and Calfire is providing air support.

Alameda County Fire posted on Twitter that the fire had a potential to grow to 25 acres but that the wind was favorable for firefighters.

As of around 3:30 p.m., Alameda County Fire confirmed that the Calaveras Fire had grown to 30-35 acres and was approximately 10 percent contained.

 

Just before 5 p.m., Calfire authorities announced that the fire had grown to 57 acres and was about 40 percent contained.

