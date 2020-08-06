OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The Oakland A’s quest for a new ballpark along the waterfront is now heading to court.

On Wednesday, the team announced it is suing the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, which oversees a metal shredding facility at the Port of Oakland. Team president Dave Kaval says the facility operated by Schnitzer Steel poses a threat to the A’s hopes of building a new stadium at Howard Terminal.

In the lawsuit, the A’s say that since 2018 there have been five fires involving hazardous materials at Schnitzer. The team accuses the agency of negligence and putting everyone in the neighborhood at risk.

“We are looking for them to enforce the law on the books and to provide for regulation that is intended to help the health outcomes of West Oakland,” Kaval said at a virtual news conference.

Schnitzer Steel sent this statement to KPIX 5, which read in part, “Suing the state agency that regulates industrial businesses is an attempt by the A’s to distract from the lack of information and accountability they have demonstrated in their planning for a commercial real estate development at the working waterfront.”