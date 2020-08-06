OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A stolen vehicle suspect was killed early Thursday in an officer-involved shooting that began in San Leandro and ended following a crash on an Oakland street, authorities said.

According to San Leandro police, the incident began around 11 p.m. when officers began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect. The chase continued into Oakland where the suspect crashed into the rear of an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 10400 block of Pearmain Street.

Investigators said the suspect exited the vehicle armed with an assault-style weapon. An officer opened fire. First aid was immediately given to the injured suspect, but the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

The weapon was recovered at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Because the shooting occurred in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in charge of the criminal investigation. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will also conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer involved shootings that result in injury or death.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.