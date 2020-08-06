WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Government food regulators are warning U.S. consumers not to eat prepared meals sold at retailers including Walmart and Kroger that may contain recalled onions tied to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened nearly 400 people.

CBS News reports the public health alert from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service involves meat and poultry products made on July 30 and July 31 by Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California. (See list below.)

The warning follows a recall earlier this month by Thomson International of all red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped nationwide starting May 1 to the present.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to the recalled onions that have sickened 396 Americans in 34 states, with 59 hospitalized.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within hours, or sometimes days, after after being exposed to the bacteria. Children and adults 65 and older are more likely to become severely ill, according to the CDC.

The latest warning involves the following products:

7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl” with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray” with use by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.

41.35-oz. plastic bags containing “Chicken Salad” with use by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Chicken Salad Deli Snack” with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl Southwest Salad with Chicken” and a best if used by date of “Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.

17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken” with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26.

The products bear the establishment number “P-34733” or “34733” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container and were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

Taylor Farms did not immediately return a request for comment.

