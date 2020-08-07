SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – After blocking middle seats on its mainline flights due to COVID-19, Alaska Airlines just announced a 2-day “Buy One, Get One” sale through October 31, so passengers have the entire row while flying during the pandemic.
The fare is good for travel more than 100 destinations in the U.S. and Mexico. Travelers who purchase a main cabin fare pay only taxes and fees for the second ticket.
“With this BOGO sale and blocked middle seats through October, guests can get an entire row to themselves, which we hope brings even greater peace of mind,” Sangita Woerner, Alaska Airlines’ senior vice president of marketing and guest experience. “There’s nothing better than helping people reconnect with family and friends, get outdoors or relax and recharge safely, for a great deal.”
The 2-for 1 tickets must be purchased by August 9, 2020.
Alaska is requiring masks for passengers over 2 years old at ticket counters, gate areas and in-flight in addition to many other restrictions due to COVID-19.
For more information go to, alaskaair.com/GETTHEROW.
You must log in to post a comment.