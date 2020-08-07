SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A severe traffic alert has been issued by CHP Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-880 in San Leandro involving a CHP motorcycle officer who was injured.

The crash was first reported on the 511.org Twitter account at about 4:20 p.m.

Police Department Activity on Southbound I-880 West of Marina Blvd in San Leandro. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 7, 2020

The accident happened between the Marina Boulevard and Aladdin Avenue exits of southbound I-880.

CHP Hayward later confirmed that the accident happened just before 4 p.m. and involved a CHP officer on a motorcycle. The officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Initially all southbound lanes were blocked. Authorities were later able to open lane #1. The rest of the lanes remain closed. Tractor Trailers are temporarily allowed to use I-580 eastbound through Oakland.

The investigation into the scene at the accident is ongoing. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that would assist in the investigation, is asked to contact the Hayward CHP Office at 510-489-1500.