OAKLAND (CBS SF) — UPDATE: Oakland Police located Retha Glenn Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Thanks to community members Ms. Retha Glenn was safely located. pic.twitter.com/j0yZZTdVHW
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 8, 2020
Oakland Police asked the public for help Friday in locating a missing, at-risk person.
Police said Retha Glenn, 61, was last seen at her residence on Thursday in the 3400 block of 64th Avenue Place.
Glenn is an African American female, 5’3”, 135 pounds, gray/black hair with brown eyes. Witnesses last saw her wearing a gray shirt, gray sweat pants and possibly a COVID-19 face mask.
Glenn likes to walk in the area of Walgreens located at Fruitvale and Foothill Boulevard. She’s considered at risk because she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
