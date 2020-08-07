SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa police have arrested two suspects in connection with a narcotics investigation.
Scott Reed, 35, and Carissa Sypriano, 34, were arrested on suspicion of sale of narcotics and conspiracy to distribute narcotics, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
In the beginning of July, detectives with the police department’s narcotics team received information about two Fentanyl drug dealers operating in Sonoma County.
Police said an investigation revealed Reed and Sypriano as suspects in the case, and on Thursday, detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department served a search warrant at their home in Rohnert Park.
Both suspects were detained, and a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of more than a quarter pound of suspected Fentanyl and a quarter pound of suspected heroin mixed with Fentanyl, according to police.
Police also located other items to indicate drug sales including packaging material, a digital scale and multiple cellphones.
