ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Three juvenile suspects were in custody early Saturday after a noon-time argument ended in brazen exchange of gunfire on a downtown Alameda street, police said.

According to Alameda Police, officers responded to a shooting call in the city’s downtown area in the 2300 block of Santa Clara Ave. at around noon on Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered multiple spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk. Investigators have determined that multiple individuals were involved in an altercation, which escalated into several rounds being fired from multiple firearms.

Police said one of the involved parties self-transported to nearby Alameda hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. An adult female who was in the area at the time of the shooting was struck by shrapnel. Her injuries were non-life threatening, and she declined medical treatment.

As the investigation continued, Alameda Police were able to identify suspects allegedly involved in the incident. Three juvenile suspects who were believed to have fired weapons have been arrested.

Investigators said firearms, including high-capacity magazines, were recovered during two of the three arrests.

Additional victims of the shooting have been identified. One victim was a mother who was driving by during the incident, and her vehicle was struck by a bullet. That bullet narrowly missed her two-year-old child and lodged in her driver’s seat. Fortunately, she and her child were not injured.