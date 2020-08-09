SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — It may have been biggest surprise of Collin Morikawa’s Sunday afternoon.

As Morikawa stood in the press room as the newly crowned PGA Champion, he began to take questions. Suddenly a huge smile came over his face as the first question was fired at him.

“I’m Stephen Curry from under-rated media,” the Golden State Warriors star said as he stepped to the microphone. “It’s a working title, I just started about an hour ago.”

Curry, the three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP, is a major golf fan and golfer. He was deputized as a “guest reporter” for the final round of the tournament, making him one of the few outsiders allowed on the course at TPC Harding Park.

“A question for you,” Curry said. “You’re coming down the stretch on the back nine of a major – everybody knows that’s the moment you are going to take it. Are you a leaderboard watcher? Did you know where you were in that moment?”

With a smile and a chuckle, the San Francisco Bay Area’s newest sports star replied: “Wow that’s amazing man. It’s fun to see you. I saw you out there on 9 and my caddy’s (J.J. Jakovac) a huge Warriors fan I think you heard him.”

“I’m not (a Warriors fan),” the UC-Berkeley grad continued. “I’m an LA boy at heart…I do look at leaderboards. I want to know where I’m at. Why not? I don’t think it affects me. I think it’s good to know where you are. I don’t want to be coming down 18 knowing that I need to make par (to win) and try to force a birdie or doing something stupid.”

Curry, who is not in the NBA bubble in Florida because the Warriors didn’t qualify for the season restart, even offered to carry Morikawa’s bag if Jakovac was busy.

“I’m free for the next three months if you need a caddie or replacement,” said Curry, who was wearing a COVID-19 mask but Morikawa still recognized him on the course. “J.J. is a great guy, but if you need me, I’m available.”

Morikawa fired back: “Perfect, I want to see your game.”