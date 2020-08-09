Comments
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Cal Fire and other agencies on Sunday evening were battling a vegetation fire west of Morgan Hill that, at 6:30 p.m., had burned about 15 acres, Cal Fire said.
The Uvas Fire was first reported before 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Uvas and Little Uvas Roads in unincorporated Santa Clara County about three miles southwest of Morgan Hill.
Several air tankers have been requested to battle this fire, which is in steep terrain. No injuries have been reported, nor have any damaged structures.
