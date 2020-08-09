COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Morgan Hill, Uvas Fire, Vegetation Fire, Wildfires

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Cal Fire and other agencies on Sunday evening were battling a vegetation fire west of Morgan Hill that, at 6:30 p.m., had burned about 15 acres, Cal Fire said.

Brush Fire Near Morgan Hill

Uvas Fire burning near Morgan Hill on Sunday afternoon. (Cal Fire photo)

The Uvas Fire was first reported before 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Uvas and Little Uvas Roads in unincorporated Santa Clara County about three miles southwest of Morgan Hill.

Several air tankers have been requested to battle this fire, which is in steep terrain. No injuries have been reported, nor have any damaged structures.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments