HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old El Cerrito man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a bicyclist during an argument about riding on the sidewalk in Princeton-by-the-Sea, just north of Half Moon Bay, on Sunday evening, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded around 6:40 p.m. to a report of an assault at 281 Capistrano Road.
The victim said someone got in an argument with him over riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, then stabbed him multiple times with a pocket folding knife, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies located a suspect vehicle minutes later driving west on Capistrano Road and pulled it over. The passenger, identified as Zackery Greenberg, was identified as the stabbing suspect and was booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff’s officials said.
The bicyclist was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to undergo surgery and was in stable condition Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
