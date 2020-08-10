SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — An older couple who fell and were injured after a confrontation with a cow while hiking in a Solano County park Sunday morning were rescued with help from a CHP chopper.

According to a Facebook post by the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations, the CHP helicopter responded along with fire fighters and an ambulance after a report of an elderly couple who had fallen in Solano County’s Lynch Canyon Regional Park after being chased by a cow.

The CHP helicopter found the couple on a trail with the cow and a calf standing feet away. Apparently the cow had charged at the couple. possibly after perceiving a threat to her calf, as they tried to go around the angry animal, CHP said.

In a video taken by the CHP chopper mid-air, a cow and calf are seen standing feet away from the couple on the barren trail. As the chopper hovers above the site, the cow is seen rearing its head and bellowing, while the calf stands nearby.

According to the post, the chopper hovered down to the scene and moved the cow and calf away from the scene by sounding its siren.

A CHP flight officer contacted the couple and learned they had sustained injuries and required a hoist rescue. The CHP helicopter hoisted the couple, one by one, about 75 feet up into the chopper and they were flown to waiting crews at the trail head.

The couple were then transported to a local hospital and were treated for their injuries. There was no word on what happened to the mother cow or her calf.

