SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of pouring acid in the gas tanks of vehicles at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank earlier this month, San Rafael police said.

Shahin Farman was arrested in connection with the vandalism reported around 6:25 a.m. on Aug. 2 at the food bank building at 2550 Kerner Blvd. in San Rafael, according to police.

Someone had poured some type of acid in the gas tanks of five vehicles, causing more than $50,000 in damage. The food bank provided police with surveillance footage of the suspect walking around the parking lot.

A detective was able to identify the suspect as Farman, who was known to law enforcement and believed to be living in his vehicle, an early 2000s Dodge Caravan that was also seen in the surveillance footage, according to police.

San Rafael Police Surveillance Footage:

At about 2 p.m. Monday, San Rafael police learned that Novato police had detained Farman in the area of Redwood Boulevard and Olive Avenue.

A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed a large quantity of muriatic acid, as well as clothing matching what was seen in the surveillance footage, and Farman was taken into custody.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.