SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Mayor London Breed on Tuesday offered up some details on the city’s fight against COVID-19 and its financial impact in the months to come.

Mayor Breed laid out a $446 million plan to battle the coronavirus, though she noted the figure doesn’t factor in another major surge in cases.

Of the $446 million allotted for coronavirus-related services, $185 million is designated for healthcare and outbreak mitigation and another $185 million slated for housing. $62 million would be allocated to cover food expenses with an additional $16.5 million designated for emergency operations.

Breed said the plan assumes the reimbursement of 50 percent of eligible funds and appropriates the remaining dollars needed from the CARES Act relief fund.

The budgetary plan would cover the city’s operations as far as fighting the spread of COVID-19 through next June.

Mayor Breed reiterated the importance of human behavior being a major factor in how well the City will fare. She and Dr. Grant Colfax both called on residents to continue to wear masks when out in public and avoiding social gatherings involving people outside their households.

The mayor noted that even though it was her birthday Tuesday and she wanted to see friends and family in person, she was planning on having a Zoom party instead.

Current COVID-19 numbers in San Francisco were continuing to decline, according to Colfax. A total of 7, 692 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 67 deaths attributed to the virus in San Francisco. There were currently 88 patients hospitalized in the city.