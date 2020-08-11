PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — The electric car company Tesla announced Tuesday evening it planned to split its stocks five-for-one.
In a statement, the company said its board approved the split so “to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.”
All those who own Tesla stock as of Aug. 21 will receive their additional shares after close of trading on Aug. 28. Trading on the new stocks will begin Aug. 31.
Tesla’s stock rose 7% upon news of the split.
The news comes after Tesla accused a hedge fund of supporting an employee’s defamation case against the car company. Tesla alleged on Monday that Cable Car Capital, who is shorting Tesla’s stock, is funding a defamation suit against Tesla filed by its former employee Martin Tripp.
Tesla sued Tripp for reportedly stealing company secrets and sharing them online. Tripp responded with a defamation suit against Tesla. Under oath, Tripp denied taking any financial support from Cable Car Capital.
