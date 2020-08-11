VALLEJO (BCN) — Vallejo Police arrested two local men Sunday in connection to the killing of a man during an altercation over the weekend.

Police said 22-year-old Vallejo resident Daniel Chavez entered a business at a shopping center located on the 3000 Block of Sonoma Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. and started arguing with someone exiting the building. The argument escalated into a physical fight.

Police say Chavez was shot as he attempted to flee the business. The two suspects chased him into the parking lot and continued to shoot at him.

Chavez, who an autopsy showed had “numerous wounds,” according to police, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was the city’s 12th murder of 2020.

An investigation by Vallejo detectives and FBI Safe Streets Task Force members determined two suspects who were located in an apartment complex in the 2500 Block of Fair Oaks Blvd in Sacramento.

Officers obtained a search warrant and, with the assistance of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, arrested 23-year-old Antonio Henderson and 21-year-old Eric Robinson, both Vallejo residents, on Sunday.

Officers also found evidence related to the shooting in the apartment, police said.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against both Henderson and Robinson Monday. Both men have past convictions for firearm possession and burglary-related crimes and both are on probation in Solano County, police said.

Vallejo police are requesting the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Detective J. Caitham at (707) 648-4280.

