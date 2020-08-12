SARATOGA (CBS SF) — Saratoga Avenue in Saratoga was closed in both directions late Wednesday morning after an accident led to a car fire, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
First responders from the fire department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the accident on Saratoga Avenue at Highway 85 around 11:45 a.m. to find a white sedan, wrecked on a hill and on fire.
The crash closed Saratoga Avenue in both directions as well as the on and off ramps for northbound Highway 85.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: #SCCFD and @SCCoSheriff are on scene of a vehicle accident on Saratoga Ave. at Hwy 85. All lanes of Saratoga Ave and northbound Hwy 85 on and off-ramps are closed. Please avoid the area.#sccfdincidents @CityofSaratoga
— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) August 12, 2020
The accident closed down all lanes on Saratoga Ave and northbound Hwy 85. The highway on and off-ramps were also closed and authorities requested drivers avoid the area.
No injuries were reported as of press time.
This story will be updated with new details as they come in.
You must log in to post a comment.