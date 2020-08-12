SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the robbery and murder of a man at a medical clinic at the University of California, San Francisco, campus police reported.
The incident happened Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. at the UCSF Ambulatory Care Center at 11 Irving Street on the Parnassus campus. UCSF police said surveillance camera images showed the victim and an unknown suspect involved in a physical altercation in the building’s lobby.
After the altercation, the victim exited the building and collapsed on the sidewalk along Irving Street, where a UCSF nurse arriving for work saw him and tried to revive him by administering CPR.
The victim was later pronounced dead at the UCSF Parnassus Emergency Department.
The suspect was arrested by the UCSF police, which offered no details about the circumstances of the arrest. The unidentified suspect was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of first-degree murder and robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact UCSF Police at 415-476-1414.
