OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Unified School District reached a tentative deal with its teachers union, the Oakland Education Association, on distance learning protocols before the start of the school year, OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki said.
The district and the union reached a deal late Wednesday morning after weeks of negotiations, according to the East Bay Times, who broke the story.
Sasaki could not confirm any details of the agreement, but the union told the East Bay Times that teachers would receive the full text Wednesday afternoon. The union must vote on the agreement before it can be implemented.
Disagreements over the amount of live instruction held up the deal. The district demanded a 6.5-hour workday while the union countered with a 5-hour workday, with 1.5 hours of teacher wellness.
This story will be updated when more details are revealed.
