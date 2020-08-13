COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As temperatures soar in the Bay Area through the weekend, residents can seek relief at cooling centers set up in some counties in the region.

It should be noted that COVID-19 face covering and social distancing guidelines will apply at all Bay Area cooling centers.

LINKS TO INFORMATION ON BAY AREA COOLING CENTERS

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Marin County (extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)

Napa County (extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)

San Francisco County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)

San Mateo County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)

Santa Clara County

Solano County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)

Sonoma County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)

PG&E has also set up a website to find cooling centers near you.

A reminder during periods of high temperatures:

  • Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day
  • Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles
  • Stay in air conditioned areas
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Extra care for pets, crops and livestock
  • Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
  • Check up on older relatives and neighbors
  • Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
