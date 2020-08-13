SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – The San Francisco 49ers have reached a contract extension with tight end George Kittle worth over $70 million, according to multiple reports.

According to Jason La Confora of CBS Sports, the All-Pro and the team have come to terms on a five-year extension.

George Kittles 5-year deal with the 49ers is agreed to. One more reason to love their offseason — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 13, 2020

Sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that the agreement is worth $75 million, which includes an $18 million signing bonus, $30 million guaranteed at signing, with more than half in total guarantees. The deal will make Kittle by far the highest paid tight end in the league.

The #49ers & star TE George Kittle are in agreement on a 5-year, $75M extension, sources tell me & @MikeSilver, one that gives him more than half of it in guarantees. Language is being worked on, but numbers are there. One of their top players, this was a big-time priority 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

The #49ers are giving TE George Kittle an $18M signing bonus, source said. A large sum especially in a pandemic. Mostly, he blows the doors off the TE market and they keep their own. https://t.co/WVOrQflHXp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

Kittle had been one of the NFL’s biggest bargains after being drafted in the fifth round in 2017 and now he gets the biggest contract ever at the position. The previous high for annual value on a multiyear contract for a tight end, according to overthecap.com, was the $42 million, four-year deal Austin Hooper signed this offseason in Cleveland.

Hunter Henry is playing this season for the Chargers on a $10.6 million franchise tag.

The Niners could have used the tag on Kittle the next two offseasons, but instead managed to work out a long-term deal that satisfied both sides.

Kittle has been the most productive tight end in NFL history through his first three seasons with 197 catches for 2,664 yards. But he is almost equally as skilled as a blocker in the run game where he is a key piece in coach Kyle Shanahan’s dynamic offense.

After a solid rookie season, Kittle broke through in 2018 when he set an NFL record for yards receiving in a season for tight ends when he had 88 catches for 1,377 yards and was named a second-team All-Pro.

He was almost as productive last season despite missing two games with injuries when he had 85 catches for 1,053 yards and was a first—team All-Pro. He also was a major reason the Niners went 13-3 on the way to a Super Bowl appearance.

It has been quite a start to a career for a player who caught only 48 passes in 25 college games at Iowa, leading him to fall to the fifth round of the draft.

The Niners believed in his athleticism and potential and were surprised he lasted beyond the third round. But they were very fortunate he was there at 146th overall as the ninth tight end selected in that draft.

