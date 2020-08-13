SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa woman was arrested for drunk driving after her car plowed into a parked police car, authorities said.
The crash happened Wednesday at around 9 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Ave. and Ridgeway Ave. where police were assisting with traffic control during a fire, according to Santa Rosa police.
An officer had arrived at the scene and parked his marked vehicle with the patrol lights on. Moments later, a white Hyundai Accent smashed into the patrol car’s rear driver’s side quarter panel.
The officer was slightly injured and taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
The Hyundai’s driver was identified as 39-year-old Maria Lopez of Santa Rosa. Police said Lopez exhibited objective signs of intoxication and was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lopez was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail DUI causing injury. She was not injured.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to contact Officer Michael Mieger of the Santa Rosa Police Department Traffic Division at (707) 543-3636.
You must log in to post a comment.