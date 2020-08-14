COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
 By Jeremy Hay, Bay City News Foundation 

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Cotati early Friday afternoon. 

The fire was sparked by power lines that broke and came down on trees and grass and set them alight, said a dispatcher at Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch center. 

Dispatch received reports of the fire at 6060 Oak Avenue around 12:20 p.m. 

Four engines and a water tender were still on the scene at 1 p.m. but no additional firefighting resources were being ordered, the dispatcher said. 

Details about the fire’s size were not immediately available.

