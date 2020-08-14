By Jeremy Hay, Bay City News Foundation
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Cotati early Friday afternoon.
The fire was sparked by power lines that broke and came down on trees and grass and set them alight, said a dispatcher at Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch center.
Dispatch received reports of the fire at 6060 Oak Avenue around 12:20 p.m.
Four engines and a water tender were still on the scene at 1 p.m. but no additional firefighting resources were being ordered, the dispatcher said.
Details about the fire’s size were not immediately available.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
