OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man suffered a gunshot wound at an Oakland homeless camp Thursday night, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Dispatchers received calls at 9:01 p.m. about the shooting in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. 

The victim was 56 years old. Police provided no information about what led to the shooting.

