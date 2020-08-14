Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man suffered a gunshot wound at an Oakland homeless camp Thursday night, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Dispatchers received calls at 9:01 p.m. about the shooting in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
The victim was 56 years old. Police provided no information about what led to the shooting.
