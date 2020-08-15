SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As temperatures soar in the Bay Area through the weekend, residents can seek relief at cooling centers set up in some counties in the region.
It should be noted that COVID-19 face covering and social distancing guidelines will apply at all Bay Area cooling centers.
LINKS TO INFORMATION ON BAY AREA COOLING CENTERS
Lyft Offering Free Rides To Bay Area Cooling Center
Marin County (extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
Napa County (extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
San Francisco (link to SF Dept. of Emergency Management extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
San Mateo County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)
Solano County (link to Public Health website)
PG&E has also set up a website to find cooling centers near you.
A reminder during periods of high temperatures:
- Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day
- Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles
- Stay in air conditioned areas
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Extra care for pets, crops and livestock
- Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
- Check up on older relatives and neighbors
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
