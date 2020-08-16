CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A series of brushfires ignited by lightning early Sunday had quickly grown to 100 acres and triggered a warning of possible evacuations of homes along Marsh Creek Road.
The fires were burning in the tinder-dry brush in the area of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek roads near Mt. Diablo State Park. By 10 a.m. the Deer Valley Complex fires had grown to a total of 100 acres with zero containment.
“No evacuation has been ordered at this time, however it is possible one may become necessary,” Cal Fire officials said. “Gather any essential items you could carry with you, including medications, baby supplies, money, important papers, photos. Locate any pets and be prepared to cage or leash them.”
RELATED: August Thunderstorm Rocks San Francisco Bay Area; Lightning Strikes Spark Widespread Wildfires
Multiple agencies – including Cal Fire, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District — responded Sunday morning to the area.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials reported there were three fires burning in the area — south of Briones Valley Rd, at Marsh Creek Rd and Deer Valley Rd. and inside of Round Valley Regional Park.
“Approximately 25 fire units are on scene with more enroute,” the agency said in a tweet. “Lightning has been striking the hills all around in the area while we are trying to contain the blazes.”
A large Erickson MD-87 air tanker out of McClellan Air Base in Sacramento was also making retardant drops on the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.